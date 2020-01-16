Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Down 5.9%

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 673.73, a quick ratio of 24.14 and a current ratio of 24.14. The company has a market cap of $16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

