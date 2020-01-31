Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

