Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,966. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

