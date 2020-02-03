Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

