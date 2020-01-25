Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 658 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 433 ($5.70). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.33 ($7.21).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 676.60 ($8.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 576.15.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

