Rightmove’s (RMV) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 510.83 ($6.72).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 672.40 ($8.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 640.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 35.77. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating