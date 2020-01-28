RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Up 36.6% in January

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 485,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

RNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities started coverage on RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RNET stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,350. RigNet has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 13,414.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RigNet by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

