Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 337,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. 129,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,286. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $351.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,334. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

