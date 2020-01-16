Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,080. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $274.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $929,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,444 shares of company stock worth $1,492,282. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 118.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com