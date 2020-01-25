Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Up 12.3%

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s stock price was up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.31, approximately 573,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 153,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,975. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rimini Street by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 122.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 104.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)