Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives $3.08 Average PT from Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 42,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $88,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

