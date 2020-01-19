Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives $3.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ring Energy by 124.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

