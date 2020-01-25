Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of REI opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 197,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com