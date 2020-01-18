RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.75 Million

Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $238.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.00 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $188.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $887.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.40 million to $890.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $192.89. The company had a trading volume of 619,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.63 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,822.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $2,014,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,266 shares of company stock valued at $36,801,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 180.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

