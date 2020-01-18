RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $192.89. The company had a trading volume of 619,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,750. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,822.25 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,266 shares of company stock worth $36,801,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

