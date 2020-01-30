RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.22

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $202.22 and last traded at $201.23, with a volume of 52575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.15.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $9,006,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

