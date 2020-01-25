RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $197.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.32 and a beta of 0.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $2,014,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,170 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 48.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks