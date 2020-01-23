RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $189.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.42.

Shares of RNG opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.05 and a 200 day moving average of $152.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,481,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 48.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

