Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,537 ($59.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,447.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,330.87.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

