Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s ranking:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

NYSE:RIO opened at $53.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

In related news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

