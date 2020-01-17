Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,376.24 ($57.57).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,526.50 ($59.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,411.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,333.63. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

