RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$353.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

