RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.58

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.58 and traded as high as $27.54. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 386,047 shares trading hands.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.79.

The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.59.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

