Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.43. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 27,656 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.16.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 379.34% and a negative return on equity of 145.87%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Riot Blockchain by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 140,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

