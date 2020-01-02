RISC-V Foundation Founding Member Andes Technology Turns Platinum

Hsinchu Taiwan, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and the leading supplier of 32/64-bit embedded CPU cores with solutions serving in excess of 1-billion diversified SoCs yearly, today announced that it has upgraded its membership in the RISC-V Foundation to Platinum.

Andes Technology joined the RISC-V Foundation in 2016 as a founding member and brought its extensive experience in developing embedded CPU and supporting diversified applications to take RISC-V ISA to the next level. With more than 150 commercial licenses and cumulative shipments exceeding 4 billion SoCs, Andes is the first public CPU IP vendor with the market and technology expertise driving the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture. Andes’ commitment to the RISC-V community is rooted on its strong belief on open source. It is a major contributor and maintainer of RISC-V open source software such as GNU, LLVM, uBoot, and Linux. Moreover, as the chair of the P-extension (Packed SIMD/DSP) Task Group and co-chair of Fast Interrupt Task Group, Andes continues its key role contributing architecture extensions to the RISC-V Foundation. In addition, Andes also regularly attends the global Technical Committee meetings to closely watch and contribute to other Task Groups.

Andes also participates in the RISC-V Foundation Marketing Committee and APAC Promotion Task Group to help drive RISC-V’s global expansion. The company has joined most every RISC-V workshop in Asia, EU, and the US, and one-day RISC-V roadshows in 15 cities around the world. It participates in important industry events, such as Embedded World, DAC, RISC-V Meetups and many more. In 2019, Andes has given more than 100 public presentations relating to RISC-V promotion. To further promote RISC-V, Andes produces the successful RISC-V CON series across Asia and Silicon Valley aiming to share market trends and leading technology development with RISC-V enthusiasts around the world.

“Andes‘ unwavering commitment to RISC-V has continued to inspire and engage the broader ecosystem. The RISC-V Foundation is honored to work with Andes in accelerating momentum and adoption of RISC-V around the world,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of the RISC-V Foundation.

“’The Global AI in IoT market is expected to reach $21.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 27.1 percent during the forecast period,’” according to . Choosing a professional CPU IP provider is the key to the development of purpose-built SoCs and faster time to market to address this enormous opportunity. The open, compact, modular and extensible RISC-V ISA together with its extensive ecosystem is the perfect choice for these embedded SoCs,” said President of Andes Technology, Frankwell Lin. ”We are thrilled to upgrade our membership to Platinum and work even closer with the RISC-V community to solve application and persistent computing challenges for the embedded ecosystem.”

“We joined the RISC-V Foundation because the RISC-V ISA aligned almost perfectly with our original self-developed ISA. Our customers can continue to use their AndeSight™ IDE (Integrated Development Environment) simply by upgrading, and we can bring our years of experience in processor IPs and embedded systems to our new RISC-V users and customers.” said Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Executive VP of Andes Technology. “AndesCore™ runs from one to more than 1,000 cores in a single SoC in which Andes provides a wide variety of solutions to empower our customers. By upgrading to a Platinum Member Representative, we will devote more resources to the RISC-V ecosystem and continuously bring more processor solutions to market, enriching the RISC-V product line. This helps drive our vision of Taking RISC-V Mainstream.”

About Andes Technology

After 14-year effort starting from scratch, Andes Technology Corporation is now a world class creator of innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment to serve the rapidly growing global embedded system applications. Andes is also a founding Platinum member of RISC-V Foundation and the first mainstream CPU vendor adopted the RISC-V as the base of its fifth generation architecture, the AndeStar™ V5. In order to meet the demanding requirements of today‘s electronic devices, Andes delivers highly configurable and performance-efficient CPU cores with full-featured integrated development environment and comprehensive software/hardware solutions to help customers innovate their SoC in a shorter time frame. Since 2018, the yearly volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed the 1-billion mark. Andes Technology‘s comprehensive RISC-V CPU families cover from entry-level 32-bit N22, mid-range 32-bit N25F/D25F/A25 and 64-bit NX25F/AX25F, to the high-end multicore A(X)25MP.

