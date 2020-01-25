Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading 3.9% Higher

Rise Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:RYES) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.68, 6,650 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 131,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp. in April 2017.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?