Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 2.2%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66, 18,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

In other Rise Gold news, Director Lawrence Ward Lepard bought 298,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

