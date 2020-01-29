Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of RBA stock traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$56.98. 124,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,638. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$42.64 and a 1 year high of C$58.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

