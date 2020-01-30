Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NYSE RBA opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

