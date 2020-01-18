Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report sales of $380.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.29 million to $405.81 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $355.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. 230,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

