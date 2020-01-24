Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.37. 260,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,882. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,593.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

