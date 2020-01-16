Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBA. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of RBA opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,066 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

