Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.59). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

RAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $986,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,626,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 77.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.60. 4,637,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,772,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.94. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

