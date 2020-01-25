Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.07

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $12.91. Rite Aid shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 31,808 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAD. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $689.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

