RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:RFCI)

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

NYSEARCA:RFCI opened at $25.16 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

