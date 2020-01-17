RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RFUN)

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFUN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

