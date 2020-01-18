RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:RIGS)

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RIGS opened at $24.84 on Friday. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

