RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Trading 0.2% Higher

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.07, 29,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 26,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 57.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 83.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter.

About RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?