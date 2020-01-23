Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 110,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 81,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; a 100% interest the Tajitos gold project, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Thor copper project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks