Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 20,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,952. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

