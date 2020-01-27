Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 496.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Riverview Financial stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. Riverview Financial has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

