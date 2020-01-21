RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. RLI has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

