RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $284.56

RM plc (LON:RM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.56 and traded as low as $283.00. RM shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 3,998 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on RM from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $242.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

