RM (LON:RM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $284.88

RM plc (LON:RM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.88 and traded as high as $288.48. RM shares last traded at $284.00, with a volume of 9,687 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on RM from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

