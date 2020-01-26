RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 64,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,790. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RMR Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 1,085.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 137,804 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

