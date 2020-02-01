Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $64.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin