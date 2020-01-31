Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

NYSE RHI opened at $61.22 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

