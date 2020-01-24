Robert King Sells 14,997 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert King sold 14,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,083.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Robert King sold 7,500 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 124.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 178,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alector by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alector by 212.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

