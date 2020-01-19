Robert M. Sawyer Sells 1,200 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $23,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LMNR stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Limoneira by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

