Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $18,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

